A women’s recovery center is now available

A women’s recovery center is now ready to help delta county residents in need.

Catholic social services of the U.P., has partnered with Bethany Lutheran church in Escanaba to help women who are recovering from addiction.

House manager Seeley said the individual can stay as long as needed, those who are looking for a place to stay should not feel rushed.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction and is looking for a safe haven in the delta county area, contact patty at (906) 553 – 7265