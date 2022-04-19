Pandemic’s impact on youth discussion

The COVID–19 pandemic had mental, emotional and financial impacts on everyone.

Young people are no exception. Michigan Works is hosting a free panel discussion about the pandemic’s impact on youth.

The virtual event will be held on zoom at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Kristen Lewis, Director of Measure of America, as well Mike Larson, President and CEO of Michigan Association of United Ways are among the panelists.

Those who are interest in attending the zoom can follow the link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84217656216?pwd=TXB5WEJ3NTRNQUZVMEFqcG5sbkg1UT09