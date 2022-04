The Marquette Choral Society has reason to celebrate.

The community of singers is celebrating 50 years of performing choral music tomorrow night at the Northern Center Ballrooms.

The formal event celebrates members and supporters of the choral society.

Attendees will feast on hearty hors d’oeuvers. There will also be a cash bar.

Admission is $35 per person.

The Gala starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at https://nmu.universitytickets.com/