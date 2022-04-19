Escanaba man found Guilty of attacking a woman with a sword

17 hours ago Max Labeaud

Escanaba – An Escanaba man was found guilty of attacking a woman with a sword in her home on May 11, 2021 and bribing a witness after the crime was committed. Bradley Michael Hardwick will be sentenced on June 16, 2022 after being found guilty of felonious assault, perjury, inciting or procuring court proceeding, and attempted witnesses – bribing/ intimidating/ interfering as a 3rd habitual offender.  He faces life in prison or consecutive charges running concurrently if lesser penalties are imposed. After only 20 minutes of deliberations, the jury came back with a verdict of guilty on all counts on March 17 2022.

At trial, Hardwick admitted to intending to pay a witness to the crime $500 in exchange for the testimony that Hardwick  stated was “his truth.”. He further told the witness to “lie if needed”. On the stand Hardwick stated that he had no memory of what transpired during the sword attack.

 

