The Salvation Army of Marquette and Delta Counties Return’s to Indoor Dining and Client Choice Pantry Services

Marquette – With the Covid Pandemic, came multiple new ways to navigate it. The Salvation Army of Marquette returning full time to clients in need. The Food distribution program of the Salvation Army will be offering a daily lunch program.

Covid restrictions and protocols called for the revamping of how many local residents received help during the pandemic. The Salvation Army retooled how they distributed food through their pantry program as well as their daily lunch program. Now that the restrictions are lifted, The Salvation Army will be returning to the Client Choice pantry service while now including the option for drive-up service.

Beginning May 2, 2022, The Salvation Army will be offering a hybrid version of its Pantry Services at all locations, including Escanaba, Marquette, and Ishpeming Corps. “We are excited to offer Client Choice again for our pantry services”, stated Captain Marie Lewis at The Salvation Army Marquette County. “Client Choice gives clients a grocery store experience, allowing them to choose foods their families like to eat. Clients can either choose to come through the pantry for Client Choice options or continue with the drive-up, pre-boxed pantry items.”

Also on May 2nd the Marquette and the Escanaba Corps locations will return to a dine-in Lunch Program. “What we missed is the interaction with our clients, stated Regional Coordinator, Captain Doug Winters, “our clients missed the fellowship that came with breaking bread together.” To-go lunches will no longer be offered to the public, but food service to the local shelters will continue.

