District Court Moves Senia-Wicks Case to Circuit Court

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HOUGHTON – Kahleb Senia-Wicks’ case is now bonded to the circuit court.  This waives his right to a preliminary examination. The action by the court means that prosecutors have found enough probable cause to charge Senia-Wicks with a felony charge. He was arrested during a sting operation by the Houghton county sheriff. That operation led to the arrest of two other men. Senia-Wicks is charged with 3 counts related to child sexual misconduct. His next court date has not been schedule yet.

Jeffery David Redd’s preliminary examination is scheduled for April 29th, he faces 5 charges. Two related to narcotics possession and the other three related to child sexual misconduct. Jason Wesley Davis is scheduled for review on May 23rd. He also faces 3 child sexual misconduct charges. All three men were arrested during a sting operation early in March.

