It’ll Be a Muddy Start to the ATV Season

HUBBELL – The Keweenaw ATV Club is expecting another great summer on the trails. And clean-up crews will be out checking for damage from snow melt and fallen tree limbs. With Keweenaw County receiving over 300 inches of snow this year, it is sure to be a muddy start for the ATV club. ATV Club President Daryl St. John, says that all the major trails will be open this year.

“The DNR does not maintain trails. It has to be a non-profit organization, such as ours. We’re funded by the trail sticker money. And that has to be spent through an entity like the ATV club or the snowmobile club. To ensure that the money stays in the ATV system. Obviously we’re gonna have a wet start up here. The snowmobiles ended on April 1st. And we won’t open the trails until May 1st. With the intention of letting the trails dry up a little bit.” – Daryl St. John, President Keweenaw ATV Club

The ATV club maintains the entire trail network in the Keweenaw Peninsula. The only sections of trails that will remain closed are in Lake Linden. The club recently met with OHM for an update on the plan’s design. The hope is to have work start near august and the majority of work finished up for the snowmobile season. Keweenaw ATV Club expects the trail system to open on time on May 1st.