Houghton Rezones a Portion of Houghton Avenue

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HOUGHTON – Houghton re-zoned properties near Michigan Tech’s campus during a council meeting last night. Homes located on the south side of Houghton Avenue, from Agate Street to Townsend Drive, are now multi-family homes. Many of the homes located there, are currently rented to college students. And the city felt that by re designating those homes, it will give them more control over rentals in the area. Makes better use of the properties, and keeps MTU students close to campus.

