Art Week Ephemeral Project

The shores of Lake Superior have inspired countless artworks over the years.

The Superior Watershed Partnership is looking for a motivated artist use materials at the beach to create art.

The organization is still accepting proposals for its beach art project.

The deadline to submit a proposal is April 18th.The winning artist will get $500 and the opportunity to create art on the beach during Marquette art week.

Organizers said the project has a special meaning.

To learn more, you can contact Kathleen at kathleen@superiorwatersheds.org