Newberry tourism has a new face

16 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Newberry tourism has a new face.

The Newberry area tourism association has been rebranded Tahquamenon country.

The organization will use its new platform to promote the Newberry area digitally.

Estimates show around 500,000 people visit the Tahquamenon falls each year. Officials hope to increase that number.

The director added, “Tourism is one of the most important economic drivers our area has.
Tourism brings revenues to our community and creates jobs. The healthier our community’s economy, the more
other businesses and individual will be willing to invest in our future.”

