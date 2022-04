Michigan residents will have a new and approved playground, all thanks the City of Negaunee.

The City of Negaunee has officially launched its Jackson Mine Playground placemaking campaign.

Funds raised through the campaign with help to improve the playground project.

Heffron added that if the goal is met, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation or MEDC will match that.

To learn more about the design of the playground, you can visit  www.cityofneguanee.com