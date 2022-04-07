School bus fire near Michaelson and Aspen road

10 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

The Houghton county sheriff’s office responded to a school bus fire near the intersection of Michaelson and Aspen road.

The incident occurred at about 7 am this morning.

According to officials, the bus driver was having difficulty steering and pulled over to the side of the road.

When a mechanic lifted the hood, he noticed a spark in the engine.

A fire broke out moments later.

There were no students on board the bus and no injuries were reported. The bus was a total loss, and there is no word about what may have caused the fire.

