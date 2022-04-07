Copper Harbor Trails Club’s Most Challenging Trails Making a Return

COPPER HARBOR – Flying Squirrel, Woopidy Woo, Bullwinkle, Raptor Ridge, Danimal trails and more will reopen for mountain bikers this year. Last year a variety of Copper Harbor’s high flying bike trails were closed due to the property at the time was under Keweenaw County’s insurance. Work by the Copper Harbor Trails Club and Keweenaw Mountain Lodge re-purchased property adjacent to the lodge. The lodge then agreed to a trail easement, allowing the club to operate the trails that were closed last year. For the upcoming summer, CHTC and the Lodge replaced signage on the network, making it easier for bikers and hikers to navigate the trails. Many of the trails they are reopening are some of the most challenging in the clubs collection. Once snow melts, volunteers will be out to work on cleaning up the trails from winter and erosion. Copper Harbor Trails Club anticipates that they will open the trail system for the year on Memorial Day weekend.

Continue Reading