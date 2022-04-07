Celebrate Earth Day with the Copper Country Recycling Initiative this Weekend

HOUGHTON – Saturday the Copper Country Recycling Initiative is celebrating Earth Day. And what better way than with showing people how easy it is to compost. People interested in receiving free red worms compost piles for their gardens can stop by the Portage Lake District Library at 1:30 pm. Be sure to bring your own clean container with a lid. Copper Country Recycling Initiative will also teach people what to do with the worms and how to get the most out of compost.

