University enrollment declining in Michigan

14 hours ago Lisa Bowers

LANSING – Enrollment is down at Michigan public universities. A study by the Michigan Association of State Universities found that over a dozen institutions saw a decline in enrollment.  That’s 80% of state universities over the last decade.

In the Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior State University fell by 5 percent and Northern Michigan University declined by 2 percent.

Michigan Tech University increased enrollment by almost 2 percent over the same period.

It was the only U.P. school to do so.

Across the state, Central Michigan University had the biggest drop in enrollment with 44 percent.

Visit https://www.masu.org/ for a link to the full report.

 

More Stories

Hiawatha music festival is back

10 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Police seek help in illegal voyeurism case

12 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Eastern U.P. seeing more Fentanyl in illegal drugs

12 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Cognition reopens, talks expansion

14 hours ago Lisa Bowers

MSP Troopers Statewide are Raising Awareness for Victims of Sexual Assault

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier

UP Regional Blood Center urgently needs donations

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Hiawatha music festival is back

10 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Police seek help in illegal voyeurism case

12 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Eastern U.P. seeing more Fentanyl in illegal drugs

12 hours ago Lisa Bowers

University enrollment declining in Michigan

14 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Cognition reopens, talks expansion

14 hours ago Lisa Bowers