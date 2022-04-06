University enrollment declining in Michigan

LANSING – Enrollment is down at Michigan public universities. A study by the Michigan Association of State Universities found that over a dozen institutions saw a decline in enrollment. That’s 80% of state universities over the last decade.

In the Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior State University fell by 5 percent and Northern Michigan University declined by 2 percent.

Michigan Tech University increased enrollment by almost 2 percent over the same period.

It was the only U.P. school to do so.

Across the state, Central Michigan University had the biggest drop in enrollment with 44 percent.

Visit https://www.masu.org/ for a link to the full report.