After three years of delay due to the pandemic, the Hiawatha summer festival is back.

The traditional music festival will start back up on July 22nd, 23rd and 24th.

The event will be held at the tourist park campground in Marquette. Organizers say the family–friendly festival will feature events and activities for all ages.

For more information on the festival, contact the Hiawatha office at ( 906 ) 226 – 8575 or by email at ‘info@hiawathamusic.org’