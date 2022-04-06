Cognition reopens, talks expansion

ISHPEMING – The lights are on and the beer is flowing at Cognition Brewery in Ishpeming.

Even if it’s only a few days a week. The popular downtown hangout opened up again last Friday.

The business had been shut down for nearly a year due to a dispute with the landlord at the Mather Inn. The electricity to the entire building was shut off for non-payment in May.

The situation continued to heat up after the Mather Inn’s electricity was restored in June but Cognition’s was not.

The business was finally able to turn the lights back on this month.

Janelle Buttery is Cognition’s Taproom Manager.

She said opening up the business on Friday had a special meaning to everyone at Cognition.

“It feels great, I mean, Friday was an amazing and reassuring moment that we are doing the right thing. And sticking through all of the chaos and slogging through the mire of everything we’ve been through over the last seven years now – and just the last year, too, especially, but it was very humbling,” Buttery said. I think humble is a great word for that. Our community has really showed up and supported us. and showed us that we mean something to them.”

Buttery said the taproom in Ishpeming will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the foreseeable future.

The company’s primary focus, she said, is on their new location in Marquette. The brew pub will occupy a portion of the former Valle’s Grocery story building.

A renovation of the building started in June 2021, There is no word an opening date yet.

Cognition is also spearheading a community project. They recently purchased the Grace Episcopal Church building – a portion of which they hope to turn into a community center and event space.

Anyone who would like more information or would like to volunteer or donate should email Buttery at Hyggecenter@cognitionbrewing.com.

News and updates can also be found at the Cognition Brewing Company website.