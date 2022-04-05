UP Regional Blood Center urgently needs donations

MARQUETTE – The U.P. Regional Blood Center is experiencing a critical need for O negative, A negative, B negative and B positive blood types. The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock and Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 U.P. hospitals. Visit the UPBRC Facebook page at UPRBC906 or website at https://www.uphealthsystem.com/regional-blood-center for more information.

For hours and scheduling, call Marquette at 906-449-1450, Hancock at 906-483-1392, and Escanaba at 906-786-8420.