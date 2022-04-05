Free meal program set to expire

20 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Michigan residents and advocacy groups are calling for change…

Michigan parents are calling on legislators and members of congress to continue the free breakfast and lunch for children under federal program.

The program is set to expire June 30th.

The Michigan parent alliance for safe schools are sending letters to federal legislators.

Visit, https://actionnetwork.org/letters/fight-against-childhood-food-insecurity-in-michigan to read the full letter to Michigan State Legislators or

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/fight-against-childhood-food-insecurity to read the full letter to Federal Legislators.

