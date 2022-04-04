Trillium House seeks Executive Director









(Marquette, Michigan) – Trillium House, is an eight-room support facility serving those in hospice and respite care in the Central U.P. The Trillium House is planning to reopen as they were closed due to a sprinkler system malfunction that caused water damage to the building. The Trillium House is also seeking a new executive director.



Five residents along with staff and caregivers were at the facility when flooding occurred the day before Thanksgiving flooding occurred at the facility and staff were quick to respond in helping the residents evacuate. .



“At this time, we are continuing our due diligence to work with inspectors and the insurance companies to complete the necessary steps to ensure that everything is properly repaired. In the meantime, we have begun the process of finding an executive director,” said Roger Bentlage, Trillium House Vice President. “We are looking forward to re-opening and continuing our commitment to providing excellent support to the community.”



“We value the support Trillium has provided to the community and are happy to help them complete the necessary repairs so that they can continue to serve individuals and families in need,” said Jeff Goodney, President, Closner Construction.



Completion of reconstruction is expected for mid-June. Donations are encouraged and Trillium expects to fill the vacant executive Director position by June and will accept residents back by the end of June. The application deadline for the executive director position is April 15th.



Donation information is available at www.trilliumhospicehouse.org/donate/ and details regarding the executive director position are available at: https://www.indeed.com/viewjob?t=executive+director&jk=531ee56de90d50e0&_ga=2.267833742.1850866986.1646316528-49102943.1645714379

Continue Reading