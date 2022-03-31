Bay college now offers school of massage therapy

2 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

From time to time we are all looking for ways to relieve stress, pain and to lower blood pressure.

Massage helps people relax by therapeutically manipulating the muscles and other soft tissues of the body.

The west campus of bay college is offering a massage therapy program.

The program is in high demand with income potential, flexible hours and opportunity for growth.

Applicants must be 18 years old, must pass a background check and hold a high school diploma, among others.

To learn more about the program, visit, “www.mytraining.bay college.edu”

