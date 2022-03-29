Whitmer signs Bipartisan Bill

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill to protect construction workers and fund local roads today.

House Bill 5286 and senate bills 465 and 466 will provide more roads funding to local agencies.

The purpose of the Bill is to make interest rates for school bond loans more affordable.

Whitmer said in part, “…since i took office, i have been focused on getting things done and i will work with anyone to deliver on the kitchen–table issues that matter most to michiganders.”

To read more on House Bill 618, visit the link, https://www.legislature.mi.gov/documents/2021-2022/billenrolled/Senate/pdf/2021-SNB-0618.pdf