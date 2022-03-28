GLRC expands behavioral health services

A new behavioral health campus is now serving U.P. residents.

Great Lakes Recovery Center took ownership of the Bell Teal Lake medical center in Negaunee this month.

U.P. health system transferred the property over to GLRC on March 3rd.

GLRC plans to renovate the 33,000 square foot facility into a full service behavioral health treatment campus. The centers’ administrator said the investment could not come at a better time.

The focus is to treat individuals of all ages and backgrounds, Toutant said.

To learn more, visit, www.greatlakesrecover.org