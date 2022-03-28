Building Michigan Together Week Begins

LANSING- Building Michigan Better week has begun today. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the designation on Friday.

Whitmer said that this week will celebrate the largest bi-partisan infrastructure investment in Michigan history.



Whitmer stated that the Bill will ensure safe drinking water for communities and will also fix roads and bridges along with other infrastructure projects. This bill will help create thousands of high-paying jobs and the bill will go to Governor Whitmer’s desk later this week to be signed.

For more information go to WWW.MICHIGN.GOV

