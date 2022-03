The Marquette County Board of Health will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 30th at 6 p.m.

The meeting of the Marquette County Board of Health will be held at room 231 of the Henry A Skewis Courthouse Annex, Marquette.

To limit the spread of Covid-19, you can also attend via zoom.

According to the release the video and phone conference lobby will open at 5:50 pm. To learn visit “www.mqthealth.org”