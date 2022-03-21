Tax day is fast approaching

12 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Tax day is less than a month away, the time to start thinking about filing a return is now, according to the state department of treasury.

Michigan individual income tax forms must be in the mail before midnight on April 18th.

Printed tax forms can be found at public libraries, post offices, health departments and state treasury field offices.

Electronic filing is also an option. Last year, more than 88% of state taxpayers filed electronically.

To learn more, visit www. www.michigan.gov/incometax or follow the state treasury department @MITreasury.

More Stories

Dryden Township Fire Kills Four

7 hours ago Tone Drew

SMELT CONSUMPTION GUIDELINES

14 hours ago Max Labeaud

Michiganders will Receive Additional Assistance to Lower Cost of Groceries

14 hours ago Adriana Montes

World Water Day is Tomorrow!

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Local Fire Departments Want People to be Safe

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier

U.P. State Fair announces 2022 Grandstand Entertainment

19 hours ago Adriana Montes

You may have missed

Dryden Township Fire Kills Four

7 hours ago Tone Drew

Tax day is fast approaching

12 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

SMELT CONSUMPTION GUIDELINES

14 hours ago Max Labeaud

Michiganders will Receive Additional Assistance to Lower Cost of Groceries

14 hours ago Adriana Montes

World Water Day is Tomorrow!

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier