Tax day is fast approaching

Tax day is less than a month away, the time to start thinking about filing a return is now, according to the state department of treasury.

Michigan individual income tax forms must be in the mail before midnight on April 18th.

Printed tax forms can be found at public libraries, post offices, health departments and state treasury field offices.

Electronic filing is also an option. Last year, more than 88% of state taxpayers filed electronically.

To learn more, visit www. www.michigan.gov/incometax or follow the state treasury department @MITreasury.