SMELT CONSUMPTION GUIDELINES

14 hours ago Max Labeaud
Lansing – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is cautioning anyone eating Lake Superior Smelt. Data shared by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has shown high levels of Perfluorooctane Sulfonate, which is a Perfluoroalkyl substance.  It is recommended for adults to limit consumption of Smelt to one serving per month of 8 ounces for adults, and 2 to 4 ounces for children.  MDHHS is currently testing and monitoring levels through different Smelt populations and continue to direct individuals to go to the MDHHS “Eat Safe Fish” Guidelines for more information at WWW.MICHIGAN.GOV/EATSAFEFISH or by calling  1 800 648 6942.

