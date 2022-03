Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging Michigan residents to beware of auto refund check scams.

Anyone who had a vehicle, motorcycle, or RV that was insured by a Michigan insurance policy that meets the minimum requirements is eligible to receive the refund.

Those eligible will receive $400.00 per vehicle. Refunds must be delivered in the form of checks or ACH deposits.

Contact (877) –765–8388, for more information.