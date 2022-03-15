March Madness

34 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

Courtesy: Flickr.com

The Marquette County West End Youth center is teaming up with Gus Macker and the Venice Pub.

The March Madness event will raise money for kids in the community.

Organizers hope to build an after school program for kids from first grade to high school. Rose Chivens has been a driving force behind the program.

Live music featuring Les Gronval, Kim & Kurt, and DayDreamers acoustic.

The event will also feature games and plenty of activities for individuals of all ages. The event begins March 19th, from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Venice Pub Pizzeria in Ishpeming.

 

 

