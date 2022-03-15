City of Marquette Boat Launch Permits

Marquette- Starting March 15th, the city of Marquette will require boaters to obtain a launch permit by going to either Presque Isle Marina or to Cinder Pond Marina in order to launch a boat.



The Lakeview Arena Parks & Recreation office, will be selling seasonal launch permits for purchase at 401 E. Fair Avenue, the City of Marquette’s Treasurer’s office located at 300 W. Baraga Avenue, and at Cinder Pond Marina office located at lower harbor.

Beginning May 9th, the cost will be $60.00 per Seasonal launch permit, $15.00 for an additional launch permit, and Daily launch permits are $6.00 and are available in the red launch boxes located at Cinder Pond and Presque Isle Marina. For more information visit www.marquettemi.gov or by calling (906)228–0460.