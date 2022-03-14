Apartment Explosion Wakes Up Houghton Early Sunday Morning

HOUGHTON – Early Sunday morning Houghton was rocked by an explosion near Franklin Square. Houghton Police and Fire were dispatched to 908 College Avenue for a fire in a small apartment building located near the downtown sector of the city. All resident of the apartment were accounted for and two were transported to Portage Health ER for minor injuries. Surrounding homes and buildings were evacuated safety. And gas lines in the nearby area were shutoff. Service has been restored to some customers. Houghton Police say that temporary housing arrangements have been all residents affected by the situation. Semco is still working on determining the cause of the explosion in their ongoing investigation. Resident impacted by service suspensions should contact Semco at 1-888-427-1427.

Continue Reading