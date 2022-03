Engadine MDOT Public Meeting Set

Engadine – THE MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS PLANNING ON REBUILDING AND RESURFACING M–17 IN MACKINAW COUNTY.



MDOT IS HOLDING A PUBLIC MEETING TO DISCUSS THE PROJECT WITH RESIDENTS OF EGADINE AND THE SURROUNDING AREAS NEXT WEEK

A QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSION WITH PROJECT MANAGERS AND MDOT OFFICIALS WILL FOLLOW THE EVENT.



MDOT ALSO PLANS TO RESURFACE THE HIGHWAY FROM US–2 TO THE MACKINAC COUNTY LINE

AREA BUSINESS OWNERS AND INTERESTED RESIDENTS ARE INVITED TO ATTEND THE MEETING NEXT THURSDAY , (3-17-2022) FROM 4 P.M. TO 6 P.M. AT THE GARFIELD TOWNSHIP HALL IN ENGADINE.



FOR COMMENTS, QUESTIONS, OR CONCERNS CONTACT MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov

