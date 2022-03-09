Man charged in Boy Scouts of America case

The Michigan Attorney General has filed charges in its Boy Scouts of America investigation.

Mark Chapman is charged with a total of ten counts of criminal sexual conduct.

The charges are connected with the abuse of a 13 year old victim in 2000. Police said the abuse continued until the boy was 17 years old and a senior in high school.

An 11 year old relative of Chapman was the second victim, according to police. The abuse took place at the church of Jesus Christ of latter day saints and the BSA.

Chapman was charged in the 39th district court in Macomb County.