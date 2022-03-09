Commercial Trucking Weight Limits Start Next Week

The snow is melting and that can mean problems for county roads. Next Tuesday, spring weight restrictions will start for commercial trucking. The restrictions are implemented in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties. And will limit the load weight to 65 percent of normal load capacity for logging trucks and tractor trailers. Single axle trucks will be limited to 23,400 pounds. And tractor trailers will reduce their loads to a range of 35,100 pounds to 53,300, depending on the number of axles. The length of these restrictions is weather dependent, and no end date has been specified by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

