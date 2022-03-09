American Pickers Seeks Michigan Antique collectors

2 hours ago Max Labeaud

Michigan – The History Channel’s hit show, American Picker’s will be filming in Michigan in May of 2022. American Picker’s is a documentary based show that looks at the interesting world of antique picking, as skilled professionals search America for the most valuable antiques. They then seek out the stories behind the items that are found.

From the backroads to coast to coast, the American Picker’s
are seeking to rescue treasure’s, long forgotten from people with remarkable or exceptional items.

If you or someone you know has a large, private, antique collection, or an accumulation of antique’s, contact the American Picker’s staff at: 646–439–2184

Send your name, phone number, location, and description of your collection with photos to : americanpickers@cineflix.com or on
Facebook: @GotAPick

