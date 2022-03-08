Governor Whitmer Announces auto checks coming to Michiganders

LANSING – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that auto refunds are coming as soon as next week for Michigan drivers. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) plans to complete the transfer of 3 billion dollars in funds, to Michigan’s auto insurers this week. When the funds have been completed, auto insurers have 60 days to get the funds to Michigan drivers. The deadline has been set for May 9, 2022.



Governor Whitmer stated that “These $400 refunds are game-changers for so many Michigan families. I called for these refunds because I am committed to lowering costs for Michiganders and putting money back in people’s pockets. They are possible because we worked across the aisle to pass bipartisan auto insurance reform, and we will keep working together to grow our economy and build a state where families can thrive. Our goal is to make sure that Michiganders understand the eligibility requirements and to help ensure that this money makes it into consumers’ pockets as quickly and securely as possible. DIFS stands ready to answer questions or help resolve any concerns that Michiganders may have regarding their refunds.”



Back in December of 2021, The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association unanimously voted to back Governor Whitmer’s call to action by returning $3 billion dollars of surplus funds back to Michiganders. MCCA kept $2 Billion dollars of surplus funds in order to ensure the continuation of care of survivors of major accidents. Refunds of $400 for eligible Michigan policyholder, per vehicle, or $80 per historic vehicle under an ensured policy as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021.



If you are someone who has not received your refunds by the deadline you can directly contact the auto insurer or agent directly. If consumers have questions, comments or or concerns, contact DIF at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You may also email them at autoinsurance@michigan.gov.







To learn more about these refunds, FAQ page at Michigan.gov/MCCArefund. The site holds important information and answers typical questions about the refund timeline, eligibility requirements, and what to do if you have questions or concerns about your refunds.