Water Main Break in Adams Township Causes Boil Advisory for a Few Communities

15 hours ago Thomas Fournier

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – On Friday a main water line burst in Adams Township. Adams provides water to a large number of communities in the area, like Portage Township, the city of Hancock and parts of Franklin Township.  Crews repaired the system over the weekend. But municipalities are still awaiting the results from test samples sent to confirm the water is safe for consumption. A boil water advisory will remain in effect for Adams, Portage and parts of Franklin Township. As well as the city of Hancock. If your home is affected by the advisory it is suggested to boil water for a minimum of two minutes before using for food, brushing teeth and consumption.

