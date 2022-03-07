U.S. Soldiers Deploy To Europe

Approximately 160 soldiers from the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood deployed on Monday to support European operations.

The soldiers deployed as part of the “7,000 U.S. military personnel earmarked to support the NATO Response Force announced February 24,” according to III Corps and Fort Hood.

Deploying personnel that fall under the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood include the 96th Transportation Company, the 297th Inland Cargo Transfer Company; both are from the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command according to the release, as well as the 11th Corps Signal Brigade.