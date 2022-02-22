Trail #3 Near Brockway Mountain Closed Until Tomorrow

Trail #3 for snowmobilers near Brockway Mountain will be traverse at your own risk until tomorrow afternoon. The Keweenaw Snowmobile Club will not groom that section of trail today due to the winter storm conditions on the mountain. The section of trail three that runs along US-41 will be groomed until the trails turns north for Clear Lake to Copper Harbor. An alternate route for sleds is Trail #134, then turning onto Trail #135, that route will bring you into Copper Harbor from the south east. All trails that are un-groomed in the Upper Peninsula are considered ride at your own risk.

Continue Reading