Trail #3 Near Brockway Mountain Closed Until Tomorrow

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Trail #3 for snowmobilers near Brockway Mountain will be traverse at your own risk until tomorrow afternoon. The Keweenaw Snowmobile Club will not groom that section of trail today due to the winter storm conditions on the mountain. The section of trail three that runs along US-41 will be groomed until the trails turns north for Clear Lake to Copper Harbor. An alternate route for sleds is Trail #134, then turning onto Trail #135, that route will bring you into Copper Harbor from the south east. All trails that are un-groomed in the Upper Peninsula are considered ride at your own risk.

More Stories

Two L’Anse Men Arrested in Separate Investigations

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Volunteer Training for CopperDog 150 This Weekend

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Well known Upper Peninsula broadcaster Elmer Aho dies

22 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Menominee County library, finalist in Grant

23 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

WUPHD Covid Report Showing Continued Drop in Positive Cases

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

MTU, University of Washington, WUPPDR and National Science Foundation Launch Resilience Survey

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Great Lakes Hockey All-Conference Teams 2021-22

55 mins ago David Cesefske

Two L’Anse Men Arrested in Separate Investigations

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Volunteer Training for CopperDog 150 This Weekend

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Trail #3 Near Brockway Mountain Closed Until Tomorrow

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Well known Upper Peninsula broadcaster Elmer Aho dies

22 hours ago Lisa Bowers
SCHOOL & EVENT CLOSINGS/DELAYSSEE ALL
+