WUPHD Covid Report Showing Continued Drop in Positive Cases

The most recent Covid report by the Western UP Health Department shows a continued decline in Covid cases in the region. Across the state and in the Copper Country, positive Covid tests among communities has dropped dramatically since the Omicron spike, earlier in the year. And there has been a push around the state to continue pull away Covid restrictions. The total number of Covid cases around the five counties is 129 positive cases of Covid, down from the previous week of 208. Chief Executive and Health Officer, Kate Beer, did mention that the numbers may still be higher in the area due to at home test kits, that cannot be officially counted by the health department.

WUPHD Facebook (Beer also noted the order for the Covid report table is Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties)

WUPHD Website