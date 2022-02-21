WUPHD Covid Report Showing Continued Drop in Positive Cases

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The most recent Covid report by the Western UP Health Department shows a continued decline in Covid cases in the region. Across the state and in the Copper Country, positive Covid tests among communities has dropped dramatically since the Omicron spike, earlier in the year. And there has been a push around the state to continue pull away Covid restrictions. The total number of Covid cases around the five counties is 129 positive cases of Covid, down from the previous week of 208. Chief Executive and Health Officer, Kate Beer, did mention that the numbers may still be higher in the area due to at home test kits, that cannot be officially counted by the health department.

WUPHD Facebook (Beer also noted the order for the Covid report table is Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties)

WUPHD Website

More Stories

MTU, University of Washington, WUPPDR and National Science Foundation Launch Resilience Survey

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Hancock “Let it Run” Policy in Place

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

UP 200 kicks off in downtown Marquette

3 days ago Lisa Bowers

M28 Closed due to weather conditions

3 days ago Lisa Bowers

Gift Card Scams focus of new A.G. video

3 days ago Lisa Bowers

Holmquist tapped for NMU Board of Trustees

3 days ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

WUPHD Covid Report Showing Continued Drop in Positive Cases

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

MTU, University of Washington, WUPPDR and National Science Foundation Launch Resilience Survey

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Hancock “Let it Run” Policy in Place

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

UP 200 kicks off in downtown Marquette

3 days ago Lisa Bowers

M28 Closed due to weather conditions

3 days ago Lisa Bowers