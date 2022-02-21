MTU, University of Washington, WUPPDR and National Science Foundation Launch Resilience Survey

MTU, and the University of Washington are working with WUPPDR and the National Science Foundation to find out what data gaps exist, that would help improve flood hazard modeling for rural communities. Through a survey, the groups are looking for resident input, on what makes a community resilient and associated indicators of resilience. The National Science Foundation’s project wants to find out how rural counties adapt to coastal and flood damage impacts. This survey focuses on Houghton and Baraga County.

MTU, U of W, WUPPDR and NSF Survey