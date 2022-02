The Menominee County library is one of five finalists competing for the 2022 Clarke historic digitization newspaper grant.

The winner will be determined by a public vote on twitter this week.

To vote, you must tweet #digmenominee prior to February 28th.

For more information on the historic newspaper grant or the Menominee library contact (906) 753 – 6923 or by visiting “Menomineecountylibrary.org.”