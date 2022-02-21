Well known Upper Peninsula broadcaster Elmer Aho dies

GWINN – An Upper Michigan broadcast legend has died.

Elmer Aho, host of American Country Gold on 103 WFXD, died Sunday at the age of 91 after a brief illness.

Aho was a Saturday-night fixture in Upper Peninsula homes for decades.

His show consisted of classic country music, “home-spun” stories, and listener requests.

He was born and raised in the U.P. and worked as an art teacher at Gwinn High School until the mid-1980’s

Aho wrote more than 600 original music compositions, and was known to travel to Nashville to sell his songs.

His family is asking for privacy at this time.

The radio station has said it will continue to air previously recorded episodes of Aho’s program.