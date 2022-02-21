Well known Upper Peninsula broadcaster Elmer Aho dies

22 hours ago Lisa Bowers

GWINN – An Upper Michigan broadcast legend has died.

Elmer Aho, host of American Country Gold on 103 WFXD, died Sunday at the age of 91 after a brief illness.

Aho was a Saturday-night fixture in Upper Peninsula homes for decades.

His show consisted of classic country music, “home-spun” stories, and listener requests.

He was born and raised in the U.P. and worked as an art teacher at Gwinn High School until the mid-1980’s

Aho wrote more than 600 original music compositions, and was known to travel to Nashville to sell his songs.

His family is asking for privacy at this time.

The radio station has said it will continue to air previously recorded episodes of Aho’s program.

 

 

More Stories

Two L’Anse Men Arrested in Separate Investigations

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Volunteer Training for CopperDog 150 This Weekend

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Trail #3 Near Brockway Mountain Closed Until Tomorrow

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Menominee County library, finalist in Grant

23 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

WUPHD Covid Report Showing Continued Drop in Positive Cases

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

MTU, University of Washington, WUPPDR and National Science Foundation Launch Resilience Survey

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Great Lakes Hockey All-Conference Teams 2021-22

55 mins ago David Cesefske

Two L’Anse Men Arrested in Separate Investigations

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Volunteer Training for CopperDog 150 This Weekend

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Trail #3 Near Brockway Mountain Closed Until Tomorrow

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Well known Upper Peninsula broadcaster Elmer Aho dies

22 hours ago Lisa Bowers
SCHOOL & EVENT CLOSINGS/DELAYSSEE ALL
+