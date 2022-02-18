Winter Fun Waterfront Relay Next Week in Houghton

HOUGHTON – On February 26th the Winter Fun Day Waterfront Relay will take place in Houghton. Teams of three will ski, skate, and snowshoe along the Houghton waterfront to find out who is the fastest three person team in the copper country. Registration is free and must be completed by 10 am, an hour before the race kicks off. The winter fun day will be at Kestner Park in one week. Call or text 906 482 2422 to pre-register your team and to learn more details about the event.

