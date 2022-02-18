Winter Fun Waterfront Relay Next Week in Houghton

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HOUGHTON – On February 26th the Winter Fun Day Waterfront Relay will take place in Houghton. Teams of three will ski, skate, and snowshoe along the Houghton waterfront to find out who is the fastest three person team in the copper country. Registration is free and must be completed by 10 am, an hour before the race kicks off. The winter fun day will be at Kestner Park in one week. Call or text 906 482 2422 to pre-register your team and to learn more details about the event.

More Stories

Polar Roll Race

2 hours ago Max Wash

Houghton County Sheriff Launches New Website

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Harbor Town Players Preform Alice in Yoopeland at the Ontonagon Theater

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Local Entrepreneur Talks On Importance Of Mentorship

15 hours ago Tone Drew

Federal Protections Restored for Gray Wolves

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Snowmobile Accident Near Lac La Belle Road in Keweenaw County

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Polar Roll Race

2 hours ago Max Wash

Houghton County Sheriff Launches New Website

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Harbor Town Players Preform Alice in Yoopeland at the Ontonagon Theater

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Winter Fun Waterfront Relay Next Week in Houghton

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Local Entrepreneur Talks On Importance Of Mentorship

15 hours ago Tone Drew