Snowmobile Accident Near Lac La Belle Road in Keweenaw County

A Kansas man was injured yesterday in a snowmobile crash near Lac La Belle. At around 1:45 pm the Keweenaw County Sheriff was dispatched to a snow mobile accident on Trail 3, 0.6 miles from Lac la belle road. The 56 year-old Kansas man was ejected from his machine after striking a female operator who was traveling south. The Kansas man was transported to Keweenaw Aspirus in Laurium, and later transported to UPHS-Marquette for better treatment. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, though speed is believed to be a factor. Keweenaw county sheriff was assisted by Michigan DNR, Lac La Belle Fire, Keweenaw County Off-Road Rescue, and Superior Service Towing.

