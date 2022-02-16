Strieter Requests Competency and Responsibility Evaluations

HOUGHTON – 18 year-old Isiah Strieter, was brought before the 97th District court for a preliminary hearing. Strieter is accused of the open homicide in the January 24th death of 38 year-old Ashlee Harvey in Franklin Township. Strieter is also charged with possessing a firearm to commit a felony. He was arraigned and denied bond on January 26th. According to The Mining Gazette, Strieter said if he was released he would not be able to go out in public. He was represented today by public defender David Gemignani.

“Your honor, I’ve reviewed Mr. Strieter’s counseling records, school records, I’ve had extensive conversations with Mr. Strieter. And today I am moving to have a forensic examination for both competency and responsibility.” – David Gemignani, Defense Attorney

“Alright, the court will of course assume that the defense’s request order, that those competency and criminal responsibility evaluation are preformed by the Center for Forensic Psychology. Ms. Bulleit will you prepare the orders?” – 97th District Court Judge Nicholas Daavettila

Strieter is requesting a competency and responsibility evaluation prior to his next court date. Gemignani also asked to waive the 21 day rule for the preliminary hearing. The next date for Strieter will be scheduled following the results of his evaluation.