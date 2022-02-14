PFAS Found Near Houghton County Airport

CALUMET – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department has found trace amounts of PFAS chemicals near the Houghton County Airport. PFAS chemicals have been around since the 1950’s and are used in a variety of consumer and specialty products to resist heat, water and oil build up on a surface or item. PFAS chemicals since then have been noted to cause a number of health issues for people exposed to the chemicals or to those who regularly consume the chemical without knowing. The Houghton County Airport was tested for PFAS by the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team, where they found trace amount of the chemical in shallow groundwater near the airport. The health department then tested 21 wells nearby. Finding trace amounts of the chemicals in only one of the wells tested. At this time the health department is only concerned if residents are using older shallow water wells. If you suspect that your home’s drinking water may be affected please reach out to the Western UP Health Department at 906 482 7382.

