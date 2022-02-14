PFAS Found Near Houghton County Airport

24 hours ago Thomas Fournier

CALUMET – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department has found trace amounts of PFAS chemicals near the Houghton County Airport. PFAS chemicals have been around since the 1950’s and are used in a variety of consumer and specialty products to resist heat, water and oil build up on a surface or item. PFAS chemicals since then have been noted to cause a number of health issues for people exposed to the chemicals or to those who regularly consume the chemical without knowing. The Houghton County Airport was tested for PFAS by the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team, where they found trace amount of the chemical in shallow groundwater near the airport. The health department then tested 21 wells nearby. Finding trace amounts of the chemicals in only one of the wells tested. At this time the health department is only concerned if residents are using older shallow water wells. If you suspect that your home’s drinking water may be affected please reach out to the Western UP Health Department at 906 482 7382.

More Stories

Removing Snow from Your Roof Safely

51 mins ago Thomas Fournier

Spring Grant Cycle Now Open For Applicants

16 hours ago Tone Drew

Grand opening of The Upper Peninsula Brewing Company

22 hours ago Max Wash

Copper Country Civil Air Patrol Squadron Changes Command, Awards Cadet with Earhart Award

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Sault Ste. Marie man facing aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

Early release for West Iron Public Schools for Baumgartner return

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Removing Snow from Your Roof Safely

51 mins ago Thomas Fournier

Spring Grant Cycle Now Open For Applicants

16 hours ago Tone Drew

Grand opening of The Upper Peninsula Brewing Company

22 hours ago Max Wash

PFAS Found Near Houghton County Airport

24 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Copper Country Civil Air Patrol Squadron Changes Command, Awards Cadet with Earhart Award

1 day ago Thomas Fournier