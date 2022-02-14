Grand opening of The Upper Peninsula Brewing Company

Negaunee – Welcome to the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company, a small brown building set against a backdrop of snow in the heart of Negaunee, Michigan. Inside you can feel the excitement from those in attendance. And with the humble cut of the ribbon, some good laughs, and a few cheers, a new era in Upper Peninsula breweries begins.

“What we’ve done is taken the old Laufanier’s furniture building and turned it into a brewery. It’s right down pretty much in the center of Negaunee, and we’ve been working on it for three years. Now we are open most days from 4-10 pm. Weekend’s we open a little earlier. If you want a quiet setting it would be the perfect time to come. If you want to be around a large group of people the weekends are usually busier. You can cater that to what your comfort level is but its just an awesome space to enjoy. We will also be having food trucks and we will also be having live entertainment.”



“Today we have a significant portion of our mug club members. They came up here and they were probably very happy to see us snip a ribbon and pour some samples. They got to see a really cool display of all of our beers lined up, and we have dark beers, lite beers, and everything in between. If you were to look around now, you would see a lot of people enjoying beverages and having a good conversation. Its a nice communal space and I think it will offer a good place for people to come and hang out.”

The Upper Peninsula Brewing Company is located at 342 Rail Street in Negaunee, Michigan and their phone number is 906-475-8722.