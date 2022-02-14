Copper Country Civil Air Patrol Squadron Changes Command, Awards Cadet with Earhart Award

HANCOCK – Civil Air Patrol chapters are located throughout the united states, there’s even one right here in the Copper Country. The congressionally supported volunteer non-profit brings in and trains people from all walks of life to fly. Civil Air Patrol’s mission is to encourage residents who have an interest in aviation. Often times CAP helps the U.S. Air Force on non-combat missions. Command of the organization passed from Major Jeff Burl to 1st Lt. Cristy Kirschke on Saturday.

“I am honored to take the Copper Country Composite Squadron in it’s next chapter. And I want ot take this time to thank Major Burl. Under his command our unit has grown and expanded it’s role in meeting Civil Air Patrol’s national mission. My goal for the unit remains the same as Major Burl’s was, to grow our unit and expand our support of the mission. To be an asset called upon in an emergency for the community, state and nation we serve. I want Michigan wing staff to know who we are up here. When they hear Copper Country Composite Squadron I wan them to know we are the premiere unit in the north.” – 1st Lt. Cristy Kirschke, CAP Copper Country Squadron

While the change in command is not the only thing CAP celebrated on Saturday. The group also recognized its highest ranking cadet, Cadet Major Daniel Douglas. Douglas is on loan to the copper country civil air patrol from the Battle Creek chapter. He’s become an accomplished leader within the cadet program, even while working on a degree at Michigan Tech.

“As a former cadet, senior member and now commander of this unit I will say this, Cadet Douglas is the embodiment of what the Civil Air Cadet program was created for. His comment to the program and excellence in everything he does, is what we as cadet program officers and unit commanders, want for every cadet candidate who comes through our doors. Cadet Douglas, I don’t know what your future holds, but I hope you will remain with Civil Air Patrol through it all and the Air Force is lucky to get you. [applause]” – 1st Lt. Cristy Kirschke

Many cadets and senior ranks in the CAP earn their pilots license through the organization’s training programs, Some go on to have successful careers in the air force or as civilian pilots. Anyone interested in joining the copper country civil air patrol, or even if you just want to learn more about the organization’s programs, go to gocivilairpatrol.com.

Copper Country CAP Squadron