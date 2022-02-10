Gwinn man arrested on domestic violence charges.

46 mins ago Max Wash

Gwinn –  On Tuesday Forsyth Township Police Department were called to the scene of a domestic violence incident involving a firearm on the 300 block of Skybolt Street. When officers responded, they found Austin Brown attempting to gain entry into a residence. Officers learned that a female victim fled his residence over to a family member’s residence, where Austin Brown found her, and was attempting to gain entry into the home.  Upon further investigation, officers learned that Brown had assaulted the victim by firing multiple shots into the ceiling with a shotgun and threatening her life. Austin Brown has been charged with Felony discharge of a firearm in a building, Assault with a dangerous weapon, 2 counts of Felony Firearm and Domestic Violence.

 

